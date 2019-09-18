BenQ Launches Smart Corporate Display Solutions Designed

BenQ announced its powerful array of new corporate display products and solutions at InfoComm India 2019. As part of its ongoing efforts to become one-stop display solutions to make businesses visible, BenQ introduced the system-embedded Smart Projectors for business, DuoBoard corporate interactive flat panel and the world’s first Pantone validated Digital Signage SL6502K, to meet the multiple needs of changing workstyles for better teamwork efficiency, collaborative and productivity.

“As the workplace is transforming into a more agile, connected and flexible environment with the BYOD trend, there is a growing need for smart and innovative solutions in the corporate world”, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

“Investing in right technology can help businesses enhance teamwork and efficiency that lead to better results and greater innovation, and thereby resulting in higher productivity. With the integrated full product line of corporate display solutions and the launch of new products, we believe BenQ will further strengthen its position in the India market after reaching No.1 market share in the interactive flat panel and DLP projector segment in Q2, 2019.”

The newly launched Smart Projectors feature a powerful built-in operating system with useful business apps, enabling wireless mirroring across multiple platforms, video conferencing, collaboration, and direct reading of files from USB drives to maximize meeting efficiency in the BYOD trend.

Besides the standard throw models EH600, EW600 and EX600 with resolutions of Full HD, WXGA to XGA respectively, the short throw models EX800ST and EW800ST even incorporate hassle-free management apps to manage across BenQ smart projectors and interactive flat panels in one company, such as Account Management System (AMS), Device Management Solution (DMS), and X-Sign Broadcast to deliver instant messages into the projection screens.

The new generation of 4K DuoBoard corporate interactive flat panel (CP6501K/CP8601K) is designed to unleash the infinite possibilities for interactive meetings with its best-in-class tools. The Duo Windows function facilitates efficient multitasking by enabling users to open two applications simultaneously, while Duo OS achieves cross-platform compatibility between Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows OS, for more collaboration.

The Duo Boards function combines two panels side by side, to double the collaboration space and develop borderless ideas under the powerful whiteboarding app EZWrite. The 65” and 86” DuoBoard CP6501K/CP8601K also provides seamless video conferences with the embedded FHD camera and array mic, as well as intuitive display interactivity by incorporating the advanced P-cap (Projected Capacitive) touch technology.

The P-cap touch enables accurate, precise touch responses on the screen for realistic handwriting, also features with InstaShare app for ease of wireless mirroring, open-platform software compatibility, smart eye-care solution, and hassle-free maintenance.