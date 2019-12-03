BenQ Launches New Eye-Care Monitor GW2480T for Students to Enhance Learning in a Digital World

BenQ proudly announced the release of the GW2480T, a 24-inch comprehensive eye-care monitor suitable for middle school students in digital learning with height adjustment feature. It has been developed keeping in mind the fact that small displays of laptops and tablets might affect students’ vision and bone development. Complementing BenQ exclusive Eye-Care Technology with Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance for extended viewing comfort, industry-leading Brightness Intelligence Technology delivers exquisite details in any ambient lighting environment. With the ideal combination of LED and IPS technologies, GW2480T delivers a new level of visual enjoyment with truly authentic colors, deeper blacks, higher contrast, and sharper details.

“All of us are aware of the changes that technology can bring to children’s learning. Though laptops and tablets are convenient, evidence shows that the number of young children with short-sightedness is increasing. This makes parents pay more attention to their children’s eyesight. BenQ has been devoted to developing eye-care technology for many years, and believes that the application of technology can help students reduce the risk of potentially developing myopia or other vision problems,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India .

As digital learning has become an inevitable trend, younger students tend to use laptops or tablets for coding or programming courses. Small displays might affect students’ vision and bone development in the long term due to short viewing distance and improper sitting posture . GW2480T’s eye-care technology with ergonomic design provides a full range of vision care solutions. The 24-inch screen aligns with an optimal viewing distance of 60~70 cm, along with the height adjustment function with an extensive range of height, tilt, pivot, and swivel monitor adjustments, all of which ensure that students grow and learn at the proper viewing distance and with the correct sitting posture.

The GW2480T is equipped with BenQ’s exclusive Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I. Tech.). The built-in ambient light sensor continually detects the brightness levels in the environment, and automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen to deliver the most comfortable viewing experience. With BenQ’s all-round eye-care monitor and exclusive B.I. Tech., students can concentrate on their studies and use the screen for longer periods of time for better digital learning experiences.

In Addition, Flicker-Free Technology, removes screen flicker and reduces eye fatigue by decreasing the contraction in the ciliary muscles of the eyes. Low Blue Light Technology effectively filters out harmful blue light that suppresses melatonin for both good sleep quality and eye health. The Color Weakness Mode gives students a better perception of natural color by offering filters for red color deficiency (or protanomaly) and green color deficiency (deuteranomaly).