BenQ Launches Gaming Monitor, EX2780Q

BenQ has launched EX2780Q gaming monitor equipped with exclusive HDRi technology with intelligent visual optimization, tailored 2.1 channel Hi-Fi audio, and full-function of eye-care technology for the most immersive in-game experience. The 27″ QHD gaming monitor adopts IPS panel, and comes along with144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance, and a USB-C port.

“Gamers spend long hours on the monitor for enjoyment and honing their skills. Thus, it is important to provide the best features without compromising on the visual health. Our monitors come with HDRi feature and treVolo Speakers for a wonderful gaming experience with least strain on the eyes” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India.

BenQ’s pioneering HDRi technology ingeniously combines active intelligent brightness control, color saturation / balance optimization, and proprietary HDR image techniques to accentuate image contrast and clarity. Using a built-in sensor, the EX2780Q gaming monitor detects ambient light levels as well as image content to automatically adjust screen brightness.

HDRi also enhances image contrast and clarity to reveal hidden details in every dark corner, as well as balancing bright areas to avoid overexposure and washout. This is helpful in enemy identification during Gaming. With the three pre-set modes, including Game HDRi, Cinema HDRi, and Display HDR, your visual enjoyment can be customized according to personal preference under various scenarios.

Equally innovative, the built-in 2.1 channel speaker system is designed by BenQ’s acclaimed treVolo audio team to maximize expansive sound in an unobtrusively integrated package. Though monitors traditionally are not renowned for speaker quality, BenQ True Sound by treVolo creates a listening experience far surpassing external speakers by utilizing advanced physical acoustics and psychoacoustics, without desktop clutter. This is first Monitor in the industry to incorporate a 5W sub-woofer offering immersive true-to-life in-game experience. Five tailored sound modes, including Game, Cinema, Pop/Live, Dialog/Vocal, and Rock/Party, are offered from the well-defined bass to the high-end sounds so as to intensify your immersion.

Clear images, smooth gameplay and less motion blur are the key elements for choosing a gaming monitor. The EX2780Q comes with 144Hz refresh rate for better, smoother image when playing higher-speed games, FreeSync eliminating image tearing and broken frames, Black eQualizer getting targets from better visibility in dark scenes, and Color Vibrance having enemies rendered visible in any background.

Engineered to deliver the most immersive personal entertainment platform, the EX2780Q gaming monitor comes with an intuitive remote control, one-touch five-function navigator control on the display, and a convenient volume wheel.

Equipped with the exclusive HDRi technology and treVolo true sound audio, the new Gaming Series and Entertainment Series with a complete range of line up allows you to indulge in the personal world by offering the utmost immersive experience than ever! More new models are coming up in 2020.