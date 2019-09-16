BenQ Inaugurates India’s 2nd ZOWIE Experience Zone in Hyderabad

BenQ ZOWIE, in collaboration with MVP retail store, opens India’s second ZOWIE Experience Zone in Hyderabad. Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said, “India’s professional gaming landscape has been growing at a rapid pace. With the help of ZOWIE Experience Zone, we are aiming to spread awareness and showcase our commitment to support professional eSports enthusiasts. It becomes critical for us to make our product portfolio accessible for a personalized experience by providing a platform for professional gamers to understand the product and its true potential. We are confident that BenQ will carve a place of its own amongst eSports enthusiasts in Hyderabad.”

BenQ Zowie’s eSports monitors come equipped with Dynamic Accuracy (DyAc) technology which maintains clarity during in-game movements thereby ensuring a smoother experience. In addition to this, Zowie offers a built-in Black eQualizer for visual clarity in dark scenes of a game without overexposing the bright areas that help gamers to acquire targets easily and offers viewing comfort in gameplay. BenQ Zowie also offers an exclusive Color Vibrance technology, to tune preferred color tone and make color grading more defined.

ZOWIE Experience Zone in Hyderabad will display XL series monitors including XL2546 & XL2411P. ZOWIE XL-series monitors are equipped with up to 240Hz static refresh rate and native 1ms response time. It would also be the first one to display ZOWIE’s upcoming RL2755T console eSports monitor which features static 75Hz refresh rate & native 1ms response time.

ZOWIE will also demonstrate its exclusive product range of Gaming Gear Peripherals for a hands-on experience. Gaming gears will include Zowie’s gaming keyboard Celeritas II, offering an optimal and more precise pre-travel, with the optical switches, which allow players to avoid double key presses. In addition, ZOWIE will also be displaying CAMADE and VITAL among its range of products. CAMADE is an adjustable cable management device, which guarantees that the cable does not get entangled while moving the mouse, while VITAL comes equipped with an intuitive touch panel to make real-time adjustments based on different environments, game titles and personal preference.