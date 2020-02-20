BenQ 4K Projectors Continue as the Most Popular Brand with No.1 Market Share for two Consecutive Years

BenQ captured the No.1 market share for 2 consecutive years. BenQ’s exclusive CinematicColor technology offers long-lasting color accuracy and an authentic cinema experience for movie lovers and directors alike. BenQ not only achieved 35.44% SoM in the 4K projector segment for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa during 2019, in addition the countries Australia, Japan, India, Thailand, and Saudi Arabic, it also ranked No.1 in the 4K projector segment during the same period. In 2019, BenQ had a market share of 54% in the Indian Market in 4K Projectors.

As there are more and more exciting sporting events coming, BenQ introduced Home Entertainment TK850, aimed at delighting sports enthusiasts. Its true 4K UHD 8.3 million pixel resolution and exclusive HDR-PRO technology, bring authentic stadium experience to home. The specialized Sports audiovisual mode makes all the action more immersive. Moreover, with 3000 lumens of high brightness and 98% coverage of Rec. 709 color gamut, TK850 offers strikingly vivid colors even in brightly-lit living rooms. Furthermore, its vertical lens shift, 1.3X zoom and short throw projection make installation more flexible and fit in any room. All these just in time for the 2020 Summer Games, bringing 4K HDR broadcasts of live sporting events truthfully on a grand scale at home.

“BenQ has been devoted to bringing enjoyment and quality to life. We will continue to develop leading technologies and embrace innovation to offer more 4K projectors in 2020, bringing the authentic cinema and stadium like viewing experience as well as fulfilling different scenarios for use.”, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.