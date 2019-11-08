Bengaluru to host India’s Largest Conference on Applied AI and ML – DataHack Summit 2019

Bengaluru Analytics Vidhya’s third edition of DataHack Summit, India’s Largest Conference on Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be held from 13 – 16 November 2019 at NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. Global AI Leaders, Researchers, Machine Learning Experts, Data Scientists, Analysts and Engineers will be attending the summit to spark discussions on Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Reinforcement Learning, Natural Language Processing, Generative Modeling, Computer Vision, Explainable AI, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning, Transfer Learning, Quantum Computing, and Speech Recognition.

There will be a more than 1000 AI & ML professionals will be attending 8 workshops, 30 hack sessions and 70 talks. The conference will witness speakers including Dr. Geetha Manjunath (Founder & CEO of NIRAMAI), Sayan Ranu (IIT Delhi), Dat Tran (Head of AI at Axel Springer Ideas Engineering), Ujjyaini Mitra (Head of Data, ZEE5), Xander Steenbrugge (Head of applied ML-research at ML6), Prateek Jain (Microsoft), Jayatu Sen Chaudhury (American Express), Nishant Agrawal (Intel), Dr. Vikas Agrawal (Oracle Analytics Cloud), Dr. Harshad Khadilkar (TCS) and 100 more experts sharing their views on the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

According to Kunal Jain, “Analytics Vidhya’s mission is to build next-gen data science ecosystem and with DataHack Summit 2019 – we aim to bring together people, machines and their collaborative experience to make our world data-driven! After the immense success of the DataHack Summit 2018, the Summit has become bigger and will go deeper on the subject. With more than 70 sessions from experts across the globe spread across four days – there cannot be a better place to learn about Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning.”

After getting the response of the data science professionals from previous years, the organizers have decided to add one whole day of the conference as Hack Day i.e., on November15th, 2019 exclusively for the hack sessions. Hack sessions are live interactive sessions by the top data scientists, who build Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning applications in front of the participants. World’s leading organizations like American Express, Intel, Ericsson and Amazon Web Services have partnered with Analytics Vidhya to make this conference a grand event.