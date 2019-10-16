Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 to be held in Bengaluru on November 18th

Bengaluru Tech Summit, the largest innovation and technology in the subcontinent is scheduled to kickstart at Bengaluru Palace in Bengaluru between 18th November 2019 and 20th November 2019. The summit has been a strategic platform for industries and technologies worldwide to understand and leverage the latest innovations and the impact they have on our businesses and daily lives. The key highlights of the summit are Multi-Track Conference sessions, B2B Expo, CEO Conclave, Awards, Global Hackathon, Drone Race, Bengaluru Tech Exchange, Product Launches, Global Innovation Zone, Experience Zone, Demo Zone, Startups, Makers zone, Posters-Walkway of Discovery, etc. The summit will have a large gathering of Industry captains, Research Heads, Policy makers and Startups from India and countries like USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Singapore, Finland, Australia, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. Over 200 domain experts will be addressing 3,000 plus delegates at the conference sessions. Over 1,500 organizations and R&D labs will be showcasing the emerging technologies, products and services at the expo.

Commenting on the forthcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Karanataka and Hon. Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology said, ” The Government of Karnataka is keen to leverage the state’s position as an innovation hub for India and has set up initiatives in various verticals of the Information Technology field and Bengaluru Tech Summit is a perfect platform to showcase innovation and discuss new technologies. The summit will bring together Thought leaders, Technocrats, Researchers, Innovators, Investors and Policy Makers from across the world. It will focus on latest ideas and innovations in IT, Electronics, Animation & Biotechnology such as Internet of Things, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Intelligence, Predictive Medicines, Gene editing, Biomedical Innovation, and lot more.”

Dr. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology said, “Our vision is to transform Karnataka’s economy through innovation which is the focus of BTS. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 will have eminent personalities deliberating on thought leadership, innovators presenting path breaking ideas while expert speakers will give insights into the latest industry trends and future opportunities. We are expecting good participation from across the country. The second edition of the night drone race, one of the highlights and much sought after event, will be held this year. We are expecting even more drone pilots to compete this year. Over the last few years, the State of Karnataka has emerged as the startup capital of India. Bengaluru Tech Summit will have a dedicated start-up and experience zone to encourage and boost youngsters to take up entrepreneurship actively.”

Biotechnology sector has become a significant one changing and enhancing the growth of India’s global profile with Karnataka as the major leading player in the biotechnology revolution of India. With more than 60% of biotech companies in the country having a base in Karnataka, the State is responsible for 50% of the total revenues being generated in the biotech sector in India. “INDIA BIO @ Bengaluru Tech Summit, will showcase the consistent focus of the Biotech industry towards new innovations and impactful progress in the growth trajectory of the industry through an aptly chosen theme, Innovation & Impact -2.0. Since its inception, India Bio event has been a strategic platform for industries, technologies and academia to understand and leverage the latest technological innovations for a smarter tomorrow.” Dr. Ashwath Narayan added.