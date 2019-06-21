Belkin unveils India’s first 3rd party BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector

Belkin has announced the availability of the BOOST?CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector in the India market. The Belkin BOOST CHARGE is the first 3rd party MFi certified and USB-IF certified USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector to be introduced in India. The product supports Fast Charge† for iPhone 8 or later products with an 18-watt or higher USB-C power adapter. This feature allows charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes* or sync photos and videos to a USB-C enabled laptop. The added cable length of 1.2 meters which is 33% longer than standard USB cables with lightning connectors, allows flexibility while charging.

The BOOST CHARGE family of products has been pioneered by Belkin with fast charging as a part of their DNA. The products are designed to seamlessly integrate to any environment, thus delivering fast and safe power at home, in the car or on the go. Smart circuitry detects the connected device to deliver optimal charging, while universal charging protocols such as USB-A, Lightning connectors, and USB-C offer widespread compatibility.

Commenting on the launch, Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India, said, “The BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector is a perfect accessory for iPhone and iPad users to have quick power boost and it has undergone stringent testing to ensure a safe and reliable connection. At Belkin, we’ve been persistent in pioneering innovations and introducing technology to simplify lives since 35 years.”

The Belkin BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector is now available in India at INR 2499 at leading retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Amazon, Aptronix, and Imagine.