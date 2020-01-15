BD Soft introduces “Akita” the Instant WiFi Privacy for Smart Homes, in Indian Markets

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft) brings Akita – The Cyber IOT device, to Indian Markets. A Smart Home IoT Security Device which protects all devices connected to a wireless network at home.

Protect your privacy, Home and devices from hackers, malware, botnet attacks and cryptojacking with Akita, the IoT watchdog station. Akita brings the Smartest Home Protection possible with three easy Steps – Scans > Blocks >Notifies. Akita uses military grade security protection retrofitted for the Home. Akita scans for unusual activity using a combination of behaviour analysis, machine learning and threat intelligence and immediately shuts it down, without slowing your network. If a threat is found Akita messages you and if you don’t recognize it, you can escalate it to experts at Akita, who are standing by you 24/7. The Akita device is powered by the Akita Cloud platform to Detect international security threats in real time, Monitor IOT behaviour (AI based) and use third party security intelligence sources.

Akita also has a smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android. The app allows you to manage all of your Akita devices and all of the Internet of Things devices that your Akita devices protect.

Speaking on the entry of Akita to Indian Markets, Mr. Zakir Hussain – Sales & Marketing Director, BD SoftIndia, says, “Internet Devices are a part of our everyday life, but not many understand that they are windows in to our homes, allowing Attackers to access every device we have and see and hear even What’s going on behind the closed Doors. It’s time we actually Play Smart with Smart Homes, taking security seriously, Protect your Home and Family with Akita – The Watchdog that neversleeps”

Akita Cloud is the only SaaS platform that has 24/7 security operation centre for Smart Homes and Real Time Botnet and Hijacking detection. AKITA is connected to a LAN port on your router with no access to user’s personal information. Hence, AKITA provides a lifetime security without disrupting your personal privacy. Akita has Continuous Vulnerability Monitoring and sends a weekly update on the security status of your network and issues to fix to keep your WiFi network secure.