Barracuda Web Application Firewall Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

Barracuda Networks, Inc. announced that the Barracuda Web Application Firewall (WAF) has been named a Strong Performer in ”The Forrester Wave: Web Application Firewalls, Q2 2018.” The Barracuda WAF was specifically cited for offering “sound attack response and feedback loops.” which makes sense given our unique ability to seamlessly automate the patching process for a continuously robust security posture.

“Applications are consistently targeted because they remain under-secured and are connected to a wealth of data and customer details. Our goal is to offer our customers comprehensive, enterprise-class security without complexity,” said Hatem Naguib, SVP and GM of Security at Barracuda Networks. “We think the results of this report reflect the trust that our customers and partners place in our WAF technology every day to protect their applications.”

The Forrester report states that “continuous updates should keep pace with evolving application technologies and attacks.”

“We believe Barracuda’s position as a Strong Performer in this report from Forrester is an important indicator of where we’re going in the future – optimizing our technology for the API-first hybrid-cloud world DevOps teams demand to maintain agility,” said Tim Jefferson, VP of Public Cloud, Barracuda.