Barracuda reveals 13 email threats to beware of during COVID-19 Working from Home

Cybercrime cost $3.5 billion in losses in 2019 alone, with business email compromise (BEC) causing the most destruction, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). And, that only includes reported losses. IC3 received 467,361 complaints last year—more than 1,300 per day. Many successful attacks go unreported, though, so the total is likely even higher.

How can organizations defend against these costly and disruptive attacks? In today’s rapidly evolving environment, traditional email gateway solutions aren’t enough to protect businesses anymore. You must also effectively defend against sophisticated email threats that are often able to bypass defenses by using backdoor techniques, including spoofing, social engineering, and fraud, to penetrate networks and wreak havoc.

Today, organizations face email threats that vary greatly in complexity, volume, and the impact they have on businesses and their employees. Hackers often combine multiple techniques, making attacks more challenging to defend against. For example, many spam messages include phishing URLs, and compromised email accounts are often used in internal or lateral wire fraud. Understanding the nature and characteristics of these attacks will help you build the best protection for your business, data, and people.