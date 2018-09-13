Barracuda Networks Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls

Barracuda Networks, Inc.announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls.

According to Gartner, “By 2023, more than 30% of public-facing web applications will be protected by cloud web application and API protection (WAAP) services that combine distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, bot mitigation, API protection and WAFs. This is an increase from fewer than 10% today. 1”

Barracuda delivers a web application security platform that protects hosted web applications, secures APIs and mobile apps, defends against bots and DDos attacks, and enables automation for organizations integrating security into their existing CI/CD processes.

“In our view, being recognized as a Challenger by Gartner is an important indicator of how Barracuda is redefining the way a WAF should combine powerful, effective protection with simplified management that doesn’t compromise on control,” said, Hatem Naguib, SVP and GM of Security at Barracuda. “The flexible deployment options (including as a service) of our CloudGen WAF enable DevOps and SecOps teams to deploy security controls quickly and effortlessly.”

“The Barracuda CloudGen WAF provides the controls we need, but also has a very easy user interface, even for people without a strong technical background,” said Jeff Thomas, CTO at Smithfield Foods, a Barracuda CloudGen WAF customer. “We wanted web security that we could standardize across all our properties, and the Barracuda CloudGen WAF was clearly a good solution for us.”