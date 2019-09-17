Barracuda MSP Enhances Managed Workplace Offering

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has enhanced Managed Workplace, the security-centric remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.

With the launch of Managed Workplace 12, MSPs and solution providers now gain access to new capabilities delivered by Advanced Software Management, a new Operational Accelerator of Managed Workplace. Advanced Software Management enables service providers to offer expanded patch and software update management for thousands of different software versions from more than a hundred software vendors. Service providers can automatically apply these patches and software updates to devices under management. This helps service providers ensure customers are up-to-date with the latest patches and updates, which enhances their security service offering and helps improve their customers’ security posture, at scale.

Through new policy-based monitoring introduced with Managed Workplace 12, MSPs can also more easily manage their customers’ Intronis Backup processes. By combining advanced software management capabilities with backup monitoring, Barracuda MSP is helping to meet critical needs of service providers: providing multi-layered protection, and creating efficiencies in the way MSPs create and deliver their service offerings, and in how they demonstrate value to their customers.

“Our acquisition of Managed Workplace earlier this year builds on the momentum Barracuda has generated in the MSP market, particularly around our managed security offerings,” said Brian Babineau, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barracuda MSP. “We are pleased to be announcing our first major update to the platform, with the addition of Advanced Software Management and Intronis Backup monitoring scripts, among other enhancements, in Managed Workplace 12. Both of these new capabilities are illustrative of our commitment to further strengthening our security and data protection solutions portfolio for our MSP partners.”