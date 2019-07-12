Barracuda launches Cloud Security Guardian for Microsoft Azure

Barracuda, announced the general availability of Cloud Security Guardian for Microsoft Azure. This agentless Software-as-a-Service solution provides end-to-end visibility into the security posture of public cloud workloads, ensures continuous compliance, and automates remediation of security incidents.

Cloud Security Guardian is another example of Barracuda’s significant emphasis on their build-with motion with Microsoft. It leverages Microsoft’s Security Graph API to provide security scores and alerts to identify and prevent security policy violations that can often turn into threats. Cloud Security Guardian also integrates with Microsoft’s Azure Firewall.

Why Cloud Security Guardian

According to Gartner analysis, by 2020, 80 percent of cloud breaches will be due to customer misconfiguration, mismanaged credentials, or insider theft, and not cloud provider vulnerabilities. To address this problem, organizations need a solution that watches over security and compliance, so developers can focus on building applications.

“Cloud Security Guardian for Microsoft Azure bridges the requirements of two worlds — that of the CISO or security expert and that of the cloud developer — to enable organizations to rapidly develop and deploy new cloud products and workloads in Azure while remaining confident their infrastructure is secure,” said Fleming Shi, Chief Technology Officer at Barracuda.