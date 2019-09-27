Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response now generally available

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced the general availability Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response. Previously available only to Barracuda Total Email Protection customers, the Forensics and Incident Response offering can now be layered with an organization’s existing gateway security solution, giving customers and service providers greater flexibility in email threat detection and response.

Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response is an innovative solution allowing organizations to proactively respond to targeted attacks that were delivered to users’ inboxes. The solution automates a process that otherwise can take hours or even days to complete.

According to the 2019 SANS Incident Response survey, manual remediation of security incidents takes more than six hours for 80 percent of organizations — with attacks spreading across the organization. The same process can be automated and completed in minutes with Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response. Based on Total Email Protection customer data, organizations saw a significant reduction in time spent on investigation and remediation of reported attacks after introducing Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response.

Effective incident response also requires a change in approach. According to Gartner, “The email security market is starting to adopt a continuous adaptive risk and trust assessment (CARTA) mindset and acknowledge that perfect protection is not possible. As a result, vendors are evolving or emerging to support new detect and response capabilities by integrating directly with the email system via API.” 1

Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response provides remediation options to address issues quickly and efficiently. Geo-IP-based insights are crucial to determining geographical patterns in threats, allowing IT administrators to block future emails emanating from the originating region. IT administrators can send alerts to affected users and remove malicious mail directly from users’ inboxes with a couple of clicks. Discovery and threat insights provided by the Forensics platform helps to identify anomalies in delivered email, providing more proactive ways to detect email threats.

“Modern threats are finding new ways to bypass email gateways, so businesses need to take new approaches to prevention, detection and response,” said, Hatem Naguib, COO at Barracuda. “Malicious emails may end up in a user’s mailbox, and when they do, they need to be addressed quickly. Many organizations lack the information and tools security admins need to address these incidents, which results in a manual, inaccurate, time-consuming process.”

“With Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response we have added visibility into what suspicious emails are circulating,” said, Lisa Nicholson, Backup & SQL Database Specialist, The Salvation Army Western Territory. “We can easily investigate that issue and no longer have to spend a lot of time discovering which bad email went to which users. We can simply perform a search … and remediate the issue for several users with a few clicks – removing the email from their inbox…. This saves our team a lot of time which in turn saves our organization money.”