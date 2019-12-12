Barracuda Enhances MSP Offerings thru Integration of Content Shield Web Security Solution and Managed Workplace RMM

Barracuda Networks announced that it has integrated Barracuda Content Shield with Managed Workplace, its remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. Managed service providers (MSPs) using the RMM can now leverage the cloud-based web security solution’s web filtering and malware protection to better protect their customers’ end users from web-borne threats.

Offering robust content filtering, malware protection, granular policy enforcement and reporting, Barracuda Content Shield works with existing antivirus (AV) solutions to protect against malicious files, stopping malware before it reaches the endpoint.

This integration helps MSPs:

• Enhance their end-user online security service offering with agent-based DNS and URL filtering.

• Help to protect their customers’ end-users from web-borne threats.

• Get at-a-glance visibility into threats prevented across all customers.

Additionally, through the combination of the two tools, MSPs will benefit from a centralized view of the threats detected and quarantined. If threats such as malicious files, domains, or URLs are discovered on any device connected by Barracuda’s threat intelligence network, every user is protected against that threat.

“A recent survey by Spiceworks found that when companies don’t restrict internet activity, 58 percent of employees will spend at least four hours per week on websites unrelated to their jobs,” said Brian Babineau, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barracuda MSP.

Barracuda Content Shield is a SaaS-based solution available at a per-user pricing model, which makes it easier for MSPs to scale based on demand.

“It’s great to see Barracuda expand the integration between the software solutions we use and Managed Workplace—giving us a single pane of glass view into our customers’ environments. We’ve found Barracuda Content Shield Plus to be a great fit for our smaller clients that don’t have a firewall in place, as well as our larger clients with a large remote workforce,” Bob LaCroix – Owner and Lead Consultant, Cybereal Technology Solutions

“Barracuda Content Shield enables us to demonstrate our value without getting in the customers’ way. With Content Shield’s integration into Managed Workplace, it means we no longer have to switch between dashboards. Having anytime access to one dashboard with all the information we need makes it easier to serve our customers, and will save us time and money,” Henry Neufeld, Owner, Neufeld Computer Services.