Barco expands its projector portfolio with the launch of G60 series

Barco introduces its G60 series projectors to expands its outreach to a wider range of market segments with higher with affordability & more installation flexibility.

The G60 series expands the single-chip offering with three quality projectors between 7K and 10K lumens. It opens up the possibilities to a wider range of applications while still relying on the valued Barco service and support. The projectors feature laser light source, ensuring pristine image quality while lowering the maintenance required compared to most lamp-based projectors. With Barco’s Projector Toolset software, installing and managing projector(s) can be done from the comfort of users’ own computer.

Barco G60 series Projectors are compatible with the lens of PGWU series that further boost the flexibility of G60. Along with the compact form factor, there is also the possibility of working with short-throw lenses allowing the user to increase the image size or shorten the projection distance, ensuring that the product is the perfect match for space-constraint installations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Ramya Chatterjee, Director – Sales (Visualization & Entertainment), Barco Electronics India said, “We always look forward to innovating, keeping in mind the need across sectors and to ease operational tasks. In line with our commitment to come up with cutting-edge technology, our customers can always rely on all the proven benefits of Barco’s service and support. The G60 series projectors combine the best of quality, flexibility and compactness to ensure a seamless experience for the customers at affordable price points. The range is expected to see strong interest from market segments like convention centres, hotels, experience centres, museum, planetarium, visitors’ attractions, amusement parks, corporate lobbies, retail experience and higher education.”

The projectors are available in black and white, allowing the user to choose the perfect fit for their environment. Having all this at a very competitive price turns the G60 series into an attractive package for all customers in its target market segment.