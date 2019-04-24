BARCO certified as a Great Place to Work

Barco has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ by the independent research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work Institute. The selection was made against the parameters of fairness, respect, credibility, pride and camaraderie at the workplace as part of Great Place to Work‘s Best People Practices and Trust Index, which is largely determined by confidential team member surveys.

Great Place to Work® Certification is one of the most respected achievements for any organization across the globe. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Barco was recognized on numerous parameters to be included in the coveted list of companies that provide an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement and work-life balance to its employees.

Delighted by this achievement, Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, said, “We feel really honoured and humbled by this recognition. At Barco India, we have always emphasised on building a work culture based on the pillars of trust, empowerment, innovation, growth, listening and learning. Employees, being the personification of a company’s ethos, play a huge part in representing the values of the organization to the external stakeholders and are, therefore, significantly instrumental in creating an unforgettable experience for everyone engaging with the brand. We invariably recognise people as one of our most important assets to ensure that all our employees join our journey towards ‘enabling bright outcomes’. And we are confident that we will continue to drive this high-performance work culture based on trust and embark on a successful transformational journey at Barco.”