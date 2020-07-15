Barco Boosts Indian Distribution Network

Barco announced its partnership with Trustech Audio Visual Solution LLP, a major distributor in the Indian Unified Communications space, to expand its reach across tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country. With the renewed product and distribution strategy, Barco is targeting an enhanced outreach in more than 30 cities, by 2021.

Barco is known for its end-consumer targeted partnerships, and Trustech, with its over 400 partners, will play an important role in Barco’s channel expansion and product strategy enablement. In a phased expansion, Barco is focusing on targeting 15 cities in this year, and 15 more cities by next year. While Barco shares partnerships with AV and IT distributors over the last few years, it is entering into the Unified Communication and Collaboration space with the launch of the innovative solution ClickShare Conference.

Following this partnership, Barco will now have two UC distributors in India, Trustech, and Ceeco Technologies, boosting its pan-India presence and providing the channel partners greater accessibility and flexibility. The entire ClickShare range will be available through Trustech.

According to Faiz Rehman, National Business Head – India & SAARC, Collaboration, Barco, “Bringing Trustech on board as our national distributor will help Barco strengthen its channel network, especially in UC & AV domains. In current times, with a major focus on conferencing solutions, with Clickshare Conference, Barco will now aim to be a key player in the UC&C space and, through Trustech, we expect to expand our footprints beyond major cities and boost our presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Post the Covid-19 pandemic phase, we expect these cities to drive a good portion of our growth.”

“The new partnership reflects our concerted efforts and focus on reinforcing the channel partners’ ecosystem and our ability to distribute products, across multiple touchpoints in the country. We intend to enable as many organizations as possible, across India, to optimize their meeting room productivity and ensure a smooth, seamless collaborative experience for better business outcomes,” he said.

Through the partnership, Trustech will also distribute some of Barco’s ProAV segment products, including projectors and video walls. According to Hardik Shah, Director, Trustech, “Barco is a renowned global brand and we are pleased to enter into this national distribution partnership. As a niche distributor, we are intensely focused on the AV and UC space, and we believe that the association will benefit both parties tremendously.”

Bhavesh Rabadia, Director, Trustech said, “We look forward to a long and fruitful association between Barco and Trustech, and hope to take Barco’s innovative solutions to enterprises across the Indian market.”

Additionally, expanding its outreach in the APAC region, Barco has also partnered with Gestetner of Ceylon PLC, for Sri Lanka and Maldives. Gestetner is one of the leading business groups of Sri Lanka and has been associated with many leading brands. Adding Gestetner as a national distributor for ClickShare and ClickShare Conference will enhance Barco’s business in the APAC region, cementing its vision and mission of improving meeting room experience and productivity beyond geographical boundaries.