Bankim Aggarwal Joins GALAX as Country Manager

Bankim Aggarwal joins GALAX as the Country Manager for India region. He will be responsible for driving business with our channels across India and will make more engagement with gamers in market to drive Galax unique offerings alongside our part Technology & Gadget (TAG) effective today.

Bankim has 17 years of working experience in the IT Industry and joins us vast experience handling premium product brands in the like of Intel, LG, WD and Samsung, he has very strong exposure and understanding of business strategy and interact with our partners and gaming fans in India. He has an PGDMBA and Bachelor Degree of Engineering and has a keen interest in the gaming industry.

“We are very excited to have Bankim onboard to join us in the global team to strengthen the Galax business in India, especially we can now be more focus in driving more engagement with partners and gamers in the country to know more about the uniqueness of Galax products and quality in the Gaming scene from around the globe. We are very eager the upcoming interaction to come.” Jack Lee, Sales Vice President at Galaxy HQ.

One of the high-priority-task of Bankim would be introducing the great quality eSports products to gamers in India market.

From customer who looking for high performance or cost/performance effectiveness, GALAX has wide-range of product line to satisfy every needs.

GALAX Hall of Fame Series (HOF), also known as the world records breaker, uses top quality materials and provide high performance at the same time. During the 2018, over 32 world records were made in different PC performance benchmark, proving the quality of GALAX HOF Series.