Axis Launches Radar Technology and System-on-Chip for Edge Analytics and Cybersecurity

The growing demand for border security, drone detection, industrial security or stringent traffic management, calls for implementing Network Cameras with a combination of motion detectors utilizing a technology that enables a smarter and safer world. To address this gap, Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, today launched its second generation radar technology cameras for the India market. The company also introduced first of its kind 7th generation ARTPEC chip, giving Axis complete control over every single transistor, which will help provide customers with enhanced images, powerful compression and cybersecurity features.

The network camera market in India is expected to grow from 225 million to 605 million USD by 2023 at CAGR of 26.6% according to IHS 2019 India Report. The report furthermore states that the total video surveillance market is expected to grow from 588 million to 1159 million USD 2019-2023 at CAGR 18.3%.

“Axis has been at the forefront of innovation. There is an increasing demand, not only to protect boundaries from foreign intrusion, but across educational institutes, airports, railway stations and power plants to adopt new technologies with cost efficiencies. With enterprises looking to invest in top end value-based, hybrid solutions, we have launched our second-generation radar detector that would help in closing gaps and existing loopholes as it offers excellent image quality, detects movement with high accuracy, and reduces false alarms. We see the demand in northern region very encouraging and were successful in winning projects like Safex, Panchakula safe city, PGCIL, western court- PWD,” said Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC.

The AXIS D2050-VE Network Radar Detector is a good complement to cameras with video motion detection that can be used to track moving objects. Radar also allows for a wide area to be covered and are more suitable for long perimeter protection. The product is designed to integrate with Axis cameras and video management systems (VMS). Vandal-proof and suitable for outdoor use, it can deliver real-time information about the position, speed, angle, and size of a moving object. With a longer range than passive infrared sensors, it covers a wide field of detection, while minimizing the number of false alarms triggered by spiders, small animals, moving shadows and light reflections. The radar motion detector can be set to trigger camera recording, activate a horn speaker, or switch on a light for deterrence and improved visibility on camera.