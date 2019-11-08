Axis Communications Hosted Axis Innovation Summit 2019 in Abu Dhabi for Stimulating the Channel Partner Ecosystem

Axis Communications concluded their three-day annual India SAARC Partner Summit- Axis Innovation Summit 2019, held in Abu Dhabi. The Summit, a combined event for the entire region, provided a platform to interact with Key Axis Channel Partners from five countries as well as the Axis Leadership team from both from the region and Sweden. The event also helped facilitate a platform for technical showcase and understand the challenges of key partners and cross pollination of ideas among key partners.

The conference hosted interactive discussions around the growing importance of security in different verticals – retail, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, education, etc. in-depth panel discussion on innovation in cyber security and how it is interwoven with the organisation’s physical security needs, growing importance of surveillance in middle-east, demonstration of new product launches and company’s vision and way-forward. Axis Communications also felicitated their loyal partners and distributors for outstanding work in their respective fields.

Speaking on the success of the Summit, Sudhindra Holla, Sales Director, India and SAARC said, “With a rich lineage of over 35 years globally and a strong Indian presence from 2007 we understand the pulse of the India market. At Axis Communications, we consider channel partners as our extended family and our strongest support system in building customer relationships. We owe a significant amount of our success to our partners and we believe in recognising their efforts and contributions. Axis is a strong channel focused organisation and our association fosters company’s growth and help in achieving our vision.

This Summit created a platform to share insights on how Axis can support them in leveraging new market opportunities both for small and mid-sized businesses. Additionally, a view on the business strategy, product innovations and solutions were also discussed in depth. The summit provided the channel partners and distributors an opportunity to engage and interact with top management from Axis Communications.

Axis Communications, which started its Indian operations in August 2007, is a leading provider of network video solutions for installations across industry verticals from hospitality, retail, PPOG, critical infrastructure and education. The company’s customers in India include the Novotel Shrem Goa, Café Coffee Day chain, Fortis Healthcare, Punjab, Indian Public School, Coimbatore and some key smart city surveillance installations like Junagadh, Kolhapur, Nanded, Karnal Smart city, Bhavnagar, Hyderabad large-scale community CCTV Nenu Saitham, among others.