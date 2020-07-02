Axis Communications Appointed Ajayan Rajasekharan as Distribution Sales Manager

Axis Communications announced the key appointment of Ajayan Rajasekharan, Distribution Sales Manager, to strengthen its distribution and channel partner’ ecosystem. Operating from Bangalore, the Axis Communications India HQ office, Ajayan to report to Jose Thomas, National Sales Manager for Axis Communications India SAARC region to strengthen the engagement with existing distributors, channel partners and increasing the base with new partners. The choice of effecting the recent appointment reflect a strategic decision by the company to improve distribution efficiency, grow solution and active partner and develop the channel program focusing on Axis network audio and end to end solutions. It will aim to provide a direction to the sales team and give an opportunity to increase visibility among end users in network cameras and the video analytics portfolio. In the current context the use of an intelligent technology solution in securing cities have become a de facto need by the various State Government and UTs. The focus is to build, sustain and grow the channel partner ecosystem and decode the importance of premium quality products to accelerate their solution sales to the end customers.

Speaking on his new role, Ajayan Rajasekharan, Distribution Sales Manager, said “Distributors & Channel partners are integral and the biggest driving force of our business. I am excited to embark on the journey with Axis Communications, the most innovative pioneers of end to end video solutions. Apart from City surveillance, Commercial, Retail, Government & Defence we are venturing in the education, oil, gas and infrastructure segments. With the support from Jose, I look forward to increasing our foothold in the country by building trust and supporting our Distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers (VARs) and installers to grow our business in core enterprise segments.”

Announcing the appointment, Sudhindra Holla, Director – India and SAARC, Axis Communications added, “We are delighted to have Ajayan, part of the team. I have always advocated towards building an ecosystem that can foster the growth of our company as well our partners. With their strong track record, I am confident that we will be able to develop and grow the team and successfully strengthen our channel ecosystem.” He further added, “At Axis, we have always attempted to provide value and the best in class support to our partners to better understand end users in order to provide the right solutions to our customers.”

Prior to Axis, Ajayan was employed with M/s Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for close to 7 years as Business Manager and was responsible for managing the Surveillance BU for India & SAARC. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Madurai Kamaraj University. He has a strong understanding on Channel and P&L management and comes with 20 years of total work experience in sales and distribution domain.