AXA XL appoints Sean McGovern as CEO UK & Lloyd’s market

AXA XL announced that Sean McGovern has been appointed as CEO UK & Lloyd’s market subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. McGovern had been performing the role on an interim basis for some months and has now been confirmed on a permanent basis.

In addition to serving on the Leadership Team of AXA XL having joined XL Group in 2016, Mr. McGovern has led the claims, legal & compliance and regulatory & government affairs functions. He also played a key role in the merger of AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix, AXA Art and XL Catlin and the formation of AXA XL.

Mr. McGovern takes on the role with an in-depth understanding of AXA XL’s global business and strong reputation within the London and Lloyd’s market. Before joining XL Group, Mr. McGovern held various senior positions at Lloyd’s of London, having joined in 1996 from private practice at Clifford Chance. In 2002, he was appointed a Director and Lloyd’s General Counsel, with global responsibility for Lloyd’s legal, regulatory and government affairs globally. In 2014, he also became Lloyd’s first Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Franchise Board.

Today, Mr. McGovern is a board member of the Lloyd’s Market Association. He is also a non-executive board member of TheCityUK, which promotes the UK financial services sector, and is Chairman of its International Trade & Investment Group.

Commenting on the appointment, AXA XL CEO, Scott Gunter said: “Sean’s deep understanding of AXA XL’s business, coupled with his significant knowledge and experience of the London and Lloyd’s market position him ideally to lead our UK and Lloyd’s presence. Over the course of the last few months, Sean has proven his ability to put our clients and brokers at the heart of what we do and to balance strategic thinking with the day-to-day requirements needed to fulfil this important leadership position.”

Mr. Gunter continued: “Sean’s appointment is a key step as we assemble the right team to drive AXA XL forward. Our new regional CEOs and structure will make us a simpler organisation to navigate, meaning that decisions can be made faster in country and we can continue to serve our clients to the very best of our ability.”