Avision Releases a Slew of New MFPs

Avision, a leading global provider of printing solutions, releases several new models of MFPs. These new MFP models, AM5625i, AM5630i, AM7635i, AM7640i, and AM7850i, with essential functions like print, copy, email, scan, fax, and several other supporting features, make document flow easy.
No more trouble to place the document on feeder/ platen glass: The intelligent ‘Drop N Take’ feature allows you to simply load your document easily to the feeder or on the glass and then the next second your copy is automatically straightened. It is simply that easy!
Enhanced auto crop / deskew and blank page removal feature: The Avision’s innovative intelligent copy allows you to insert your document easily to the feeder or on the glass platen, and then the next second a perfect copy can be done automatically. If a document is not inserted correctly, the image can be automatically cropped and straightened during scanning. Plus, with the blank page detection and removal feature, the blank page can be detected and deleted without being printed. All these features let you complete your copy efficiently and effectively.
Advanced scanning capabilities: The product lets you scan paper-based documents in full color in PDF, JPEG, or TIFF file format and send them to a variety of destinations such as E-mail, FTP, USB, and network folder (SMB).
Control access to MFPs by ID card (only for AM7850i): The AM7850i provides a secure way to access the machine by ID cards. By scanning the ID card on the control panel, administrators can assign user privileges quickly and easily. The solution is designed for companies with many different departments, all with individual needs and offices concerned with reducing waste and tightening security.
Easy-to-use via the simple user interface: Easy to use and navigate the large 8-inch bright color touch screen and user interface.
Convenient mobile printing and scanning: Wirelessly print, or scan from your mobile devices through Avision’s app for the MFPs.
Convenient walk-up printing and scanning: A USB direct interface is available for printing files from or scanning files to your USB Gash memory drive.
Easy Customization Based on a Popular Tablet System: Based on a popular tablet operating system, the Avision MFP provides convenience to customize your work so that your work is easy to be done. The Two reading heads save your working time.