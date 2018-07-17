Avi Networks Enhances Intent-Based Application Services on Cisco Networks

Avi Networks announced the Avi Vantage Platform version 18.1, with enhanced automation, application intelligence, and scaling to meet the fast-growing demands of modern application delivery. Following recent funding by Cisco Investments, and last year’s listing in Cisco’s global price list, Avi also unveiled a range of enhanced integrations with Cisco products including Cisco ACI, AppDynamics, and Tetration to enable flexible, programmable, and highly automated application networking services.

Avi’s software architecture, which separates the centralized control plane (Avi Controller) from the distributed data plane (Avi Services Engines), enables deployment across heterogeneous infrastructure including public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises data centers. Avi Vantage version 18.1 includes ‘service-mode’ integration with Cisco ACI, the software-defined networking (SDN) solution from Cisco. Using a new and unique approach, the Avi Controller is directly integrated with the Cisco APIC controller using REST APIs, without the need for device packages to deploy application services. The model simplifies the placement of application services such as load balancing on Cisco ACI networks and automates moves, additions, or updates based on policy.

“Customers are adopting Cisco ACI for data center automation and application agility,” said Ranga Rao, Senior Director, Product Management & Solutions Engineering, Data Center Networking, Cisco. “With well-designed integrations with Cisco solutions, Avi Networks is helping drive the same agility and automation for load balancing, web application firewalls, and application analytics for our joint customers. Our shared vision of intelligent automation and multi-cloud consistency helps customers deploy applications quickly and seamlessly; and manage them with ease.”

“Our strategic relationship with Cisco and integrated solutions deliver fully automated L2-L7 networks for our joint customers,” said Murali Basavaiah, VP of Engineering and Founder at Avi Networks. “Customers are moving away from legacy application delivery architectures that force manual processes based on input parameters instead of outcomes. Avi’s intent-based architecture, platform capabilities, and integration with Cisco products are delivering immediate benefits to customers looking for agile, enterprise-grade application delivery, performance monitoring, and application security.”

The new release available now, also makes Avi’s L4-L7 application networking insights available to Cisco AppDynamics and Cisco Tetration Platform for consolidated views of application and network performance.