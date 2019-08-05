AVEVA Releases First Unified Operations Centre Solution with Industry-specific Practises

AVEVA launched Unified Operations Centre, its command-and-control solution for infrastructure operators such as smart cities and facilities management, and for industries like Oil & Gas, and Mining.

Working side-by-side with leading companies in these verticals, AVEVA has turned best practices into templated solutions that are repeatable, scalable and adaptable, enabling fast implementation and return on investment. Organisations such as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Assmang Proprietary Ltd and the city of Atal Nagar in India have pioneered early versions of this tailored approach and have realised reductions in project implementation times by as much as 60% over the more time-intensive process of integrating bespoke solutions.

The Unified Operations Centre is a central hub that transforms the control room into a collaborative workspace. Functional silos are broken down by contextualising operational and business data to enable teams to make better decisions based on accurate, real-time information. AVEVA is the first to provide a single solution that integrates IT and OT (Operational Technology) applications in a central hub, enhanced by industry-specific customisations.

AVEVA’s Unified Operations Centre, built on AVEVA System Platform, offers faster time-to-value through industry-proven solution templates, reports, dashboards and operational KPIs. These unify all available data from operations, process, engineering, maintenance and finance, thereby enabling teams to improve their situational awareness of real-time operations and make better decisions.

Unified Operations Centre is based on a ‘system of systems’ approach. This enables seamless plug-in of apps, predictive analytics, CCTV video, GIS maps, ERP systems, Engineering P&ID diagrams and more, all within the unified user interface.

“By partnering with leading companies in the process and infrastructure market we have witnessed the operational gains that this ‘system of systems’ approach can achieve. Now, organisations of any size can benefit by rapidly deploying our industry-proven, template-based solutions to transform their businesses with confidence,” said, Rashesh Mody, vice president of AVEVA’s Monitoring & Control business. “The Unified Operations Centre enables companies to achieve operational excellence and increase profitability through more efficient energy consumption and predictive maintenance. We expect to deliver other industry solutions, like power and water, in the coming months.”