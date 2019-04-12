AVerMedia Unveils Full Range of Gaming and Video Streaming Solutions at TwitchCon Europe 2019

AVerMedia will be running a booth (U13) at the TwitchCon Europe held in CityCube Berlin, Germany from April 13 to 14, 2019. We are glad to present our latest products and showcase the world-leading 4K HDR game capture products which designed for game streaming enthusiasts.

“AVerMedia is committed to developing high-resolution gaming capture products and streaming package. We present the highest-level gaming capture card to provide the best quality experience for all the gamers,” said Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia. “We are excited to be able to showcase AVerMedia’s fascinating new game streaming product lineup to all the partners and press at TwitchCon Europe. We will keep chasing excellence in this industry, in order to contribute to the society.”

The European gaming market is one of the key territories that AVerMedia strongly focuses on. TwitchCon is the perfect opportunity for the company to meet its users and gather feedback, as well as meeting new local partners.