AVerMedia to Showcase Latest Professional and Industrial Grade Video Capturing and Streaming Solutions at Embedded World 2020

AVerMedia will attend Embedded World 2020 to be held from 25th-27th February in Nuremberg, Germany. The company planned to showcase and demonstrate its latest products, Aver Grabber Video Capture Cards and AVerAI Box at booth (2-456/Hall 2).

The growth and advancements in the field of electronics, automotive, wireless communications & networking, IoT, industrial automation and robotics, smart cities, defense, healthcare equipment etc. has resulted in boosting the embedded technology market worldwide. Embedded World, held every year in Germany, is Europe’s leading trade show for all embedded solutions and technologies. With over 1000 exhibitors, it is one of the world’s largest fairs focusing exclusively on state-of-the-art embedded technologies for IoT and related market spaces.

AVerMedia understands that professionalism and innovation, as well as the value of its products and services, drive a company’s competitiveness in the market. AVerMedia is a leading innovator in industrial-grade multimedia processing, focused on providing cutting-edge solutions for manipulating, streaming, and capturing audio and video for various vertical applications. It also provides wide range of embedded vision frame grabber cards, including PCIe, mini card, and external capture solutions which can be applied in different industry applications like Medical, Education, Automation Inspection and Event Broadcasting.