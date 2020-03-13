AVerMedia Strengthens its Focus into AI

AVerMedia has stepped into the AI segment. AVerMedia has very actively invested in building the AI ecosystem and the various AI edge-computing solutions for the software and hardware integration market. It provides a wide range of embedded vision frame grabber cards, including PCIe, mini card, and external capture solutions which can be applied in different industrial applications like Medical, Education, Military, Automation Inspection and Event Broadcasting. As the industry increasingly focuses on emerging new technologies in the area of artificial intelligence, AVerMedia ensures that it continuously innovates to create best-in-class products to meet the evolving needs of customers.

AVerAI EN713-AAE9-1PC0 Box PC of NVIDIA Jetson Nano is designed as an A.I. NVR (Network Video Recorder) for intelligent surveillance systems. It provides 8-channel PoE (PSE) ports for IP cameras, a SATA port for storage, 1x mPCIe, 2x USB 3.0, 1x microphone input, 1x speaker output, 1x RS-485 and 20-pin expansion header (I2C, SPI, UART, I2S), 1x HDMI 2.0 out. AVerAI EN713-AAE9-1PC0 Box PC is designed as an application ready platform for multiple applications to improve the performance, flexibility and time to market. With EN713-AAE9-1PC0, software developers not only can deploy their deep learning software on this system but also can market their software in a Box PC as a complete solution.

EA713-AAMN-1PC0 Box PC equips NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier 16GB which aims it at AI-centric use cases for edge computing such as robotics and industrial automation within dimension W:196mm x L: 242mm x H:60mm (7.72″ x 9.53″ x 2.36″, with mounting ears W: 226mm, 8.9″). EA713-AAMN-1PC0 Box PC provides 2x M.2 Key M 2280 and 4x mPCIe slots alternatively for Xavier to receive various video inputs by using AVerMedia’s capture cards. These 2x M.2 Key M 2280 and 4x mPCIe slots share PCIe Gen2 x4 lanes, so EA713-AAM can provide three different combinations for developers to install video capture cards, such as 2x M.2 Key M 2280 slots, 4x mPCIe slots, and 2x mPCIe slots with 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot. AVerAI EA713-AAMN is designed as an application ready system to provide a total solution for multiple applications to improve the performance and flexibility for time-to-market. With EA713-AAMN, software developers not only can design their deep learning software on this system but also can market their software and the system as a complete solution.

AVerAI Box PC EA713-AAMN-1PC0 is compatible with various AVerMedia capture cards like CM311-H, C353, C353W, C351, C351W, CN311-H and, CN312-SW.