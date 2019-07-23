AVerMedia Starter Pack now in India for Beginners

AVerMedia Technologies the preeminent name in digital multimedia technology, has been targeting streamers and gamers that are customized to suit the needs of the Indian customers, with its portfolio of capture cards, webcams and other accessories. Over the past decade, live streaming has risen from relative obscurity to the status of cultural phenomenon. Likewise, broadcasting live videos content is becoming increasingly popular for businesses and gamers alike. Keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers, AVerMedia recently launched YouTuber starter pack, a combo (Live Gamer MINI, AM310 USB-Mic and Webcam) Live Streamer 311(BO311).

Live Streamer Cam313 (PW313)

Most videos are created at home, so the first gadget any aspiring video creator needs is a high-definition webcam. The built-in webcams on laptops are decent, typically offering 720p video quality, but the Live Streamer Cam 313 outperforms them by offering the ability to record in 1080p, which is considered the baseline for web videos.The Live streamer Cam 313 comes with two built-in microphones (mono) and a flexible, 360-degree swivel design. A well-thought privacy shutter provides users with a peace of mind against potential prying eyes of hackers; the flexible mounting clip with rubber pads enables the camera to be mounted firmly either on top of the monitor or on a tripod. When the camera is coupled with RECentral 4 – AVerMedia’s new recording and streaming software – user can access exclusive features such as fair skin/wrinkle reduction camera effects, portrait filters (using facial recognition) as well as other filters.

Live Streamer MINI (GC311)

A decade ago, sharing gameplay with friends would involve meeting at a place to play. Today, one can stream game right from couch and have millions of people watch you stream to victory.The world of video games is constantly evolving. And this includes other components besides the games. Now, die-hard gamers can share their gaming skills with the world right from their couch.The popular capture card option out there is the Live Gamer MINI. The Live Gamer MINI, pocket friendly capture card delivers 100% zero latency Full HD pass-through, which helps to enjoy the gameplay as it is meant to be. It comes with UVC technology (USB Video Class) which standardizes video drivers across Windows PC. All users have to do is plug the capture card to the PC and it’ll be ready for recording and streaming. Feature like STREAM ENGINE lets users record the gameplay backups using the 3rd party software directly to storage without putting any load on the CPU. User-friendly AVerMedia’s proprietary RECentral software unleashes Live Gamer MINI’s full potential with great functions like multi-stream, rich overlays, chroma key and more.

AM310 USB Microphone

Audio is half the video, and a good microphone is crucial. Portable devices have built-in microphones, but they do not make the cut, especially during the streaming. AM310 is designed to favor live streamers who crave for studio quality sounds. This model enables to record clearer, richer and warmer sound which is ideal for podcasting, streaming, gaming and more. AM310 is a perfect-fit solution/device to immerse your audience and enrich your YouTube & Twitch channels, by adding glamour to your voice.AM310 comes with 3.5mm headphone jack and toggle switch upraises/uplifts the ease of control of either listening to what is being recorded or what’s playing on your computer/device. With driver-free design suitable for PCs and MACs, setting-up/installing AM310 is hassle-free.