AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K now Available in India

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. announced the availability of Live Gamer 4K (GC573). It records 4K as well as HDR, Live Gamer 4K can also record full HD videos at up to 240 fps to seamlessly capture every single frame output from today’s high-performance game systems.

Forget about buttery smooth 60FPS. LG4K supports refresh rates of up to 240 Hz in Full HD; the capture card buttery smooth game play recordings to your archives. Live Gamer 4K is the home of RGB light bar which brings more awesome performance to your PC setup. Adding RGB lighting to the mix (3 preset modes); the LG4K gives your set up one more reason to shine. With the “AVerMedia Gaming Utility” users can customize which resolutions and corresponding frame rates they are able to preview and record without the need to connect a pass-through monitor. Additionally, Live Gamer 4K comes with AVerMedia’s proprietary RECentral software that supports simultaneous streaming to Twitch, YouTube and Mixer from a single app. and CyberLink’s PowerDirector15 4K video editing software.