AVerMedia Launches ‘Live Streamer 311’ for Entry Level Gamers, Streamers and Content Creators

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of Live Streamer 311(BO311). The Live Streamer 311 is an all-in-one package that contains everything beginner streamers or content creators need to start their channels. AVerMedia Live Streamer 311 offers (Live Gamer MINI capture card, AM310 USB Microphone, and a Computex Best Choice Awarded webcam Live Streamer CAM 313)in one single affordable package.

The Live Gamer MINI, pocket friendly capture card delivers 100% zero latency Full HD pass-through, which helps to enjoy the gameplay as it is meant to be. It comes with UVC technology (USB Video Class) which standardizes video drivers across Windows PC. All users have to do is plug the capture card to the PC and it’ll be ready for recording and streaming.

Feature like STREAM ENGINE lets users record the gameplay backups using the 3rd party software directly to storage without putting any load on the CPU. User-friendly AVerMedia’s proprietary RECentral software unleashes Live Gamer MINI’s full potential with great functions like multi-stream, rich overlays, chroma key and more.

Live Streamer CAM 313is designed to cater to the need of both Youtubers as well as residential users, the Live Stream CAM 313 features a driver-free design to free the users from the hassles of driver installation; a well-thought privacy shutter provides users with a peace of mind against potential prying eyes of hackers; the flexible mounting clip with rubber pads enables the camera to be mounted firmly either on top of the monitor or on a tripod.

Furthermore, the accompanied software RECentral allows easy streaming with multiple video special effects. Altogether, AVerMedia’s Live Streamer CAM 313 provides users with an integrated and streamlined user experience that delivers unique user value.