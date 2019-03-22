AVerMedia Launched Live Gamer MINI in India

AVerMedia announced the availability of Live Gamer MINI. Live Gamer MINI is a pocket-friendly capture card which is powerful beyond its size. Its compact form factor allows putting it in your pocket and taking it with you to next stream location as convenient as possible.

The Live Gamer MINI delivers 100% zero latency Full HD pass-through, which helps to enjoy the gameplay as it is meant to be. It also comes with UVC technology which standardizes video drivers across Windows PC. All users have to do is plug the capture card to the PC and it’ll be ready for recording and streaming. Feature like STREAM ENGINE lets users record the gameplay backups using the 3rd party software directly to storage without putting any load on the CPU. User-friendly AVerMedia’s proprietary RECentral software unleashes Live Gamer MINI’s full potential with great functions like multi-stream, rich overlays, chroma key and more.