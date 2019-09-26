AVerMedia Introduces its Best Webcam Ever

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of Live Streamer Cam 313 in India. The Live Streamer Cam 313 (PW313) is a plug-and-play USB webcam that records at 1080p. The device is specially crafted understanding the different pain points of today’s broadcasters, YouTubers, content creators as well as residential users, who demand high quality video recordings.

AVerMedia has taken the best of what made the award-winning Live Streamer Cam 313, the most widely recommended webcam by professional gamers and vloggers, and improved upon that legacy to deliver a higher video quality experience. The PW313 comes with two built-in microphones (mono) and a flexible, 360-degree swivel design.

A well-thought privacy shutter provides users with a peace of mind against potential prying eyes of hackers; the flexible mounting clip with rubber pads enables the camera to be mounted firmly either on top of the monitor or on a tripod. When the camera is coupled with RECentral 4 – AVerMedia’s new recording and streaming software – user can access exclusive features such as fair skin/wrinkle reduction camera effects, portrait filters (using facial recognition) as well as other filters.