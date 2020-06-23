AVerMedia Introduces High-Quality Video Conferencing Products for Remote Worker

AVerMedia recently introduces high-quality video conferencing products for remote workers. Millions have found themselves working from home, and relying on video conferencing products and solutions for carrying out basic meetings with their colleagues and business contacts. The products aim to help companies to continue operating as normal during the rise in the Coronavirus epidemic. With the high-quality USB microphone, HD webcam, and excellent 3rd party software compatibility, AVerMedia has made sure that working remotely won’t slow down.

ExtremeCap BU110 is an HDMI to USB 3.0 converter that sends videos to mobile, laptops, DSLR for capturing and streaming on the move. Whether you are doing any video conference meeting, broadcasting events, lectures, or recording vlogs, ExtremeCap UVC boosts your work and captures any HDMI video source, purely unaltered at 1080p60. The ExtremeCap UVC is a plug and play device that requires no driver installation. It works across major platforms including Windows, Mac, and Linux. Simply connect a DSLR to the cell phone through ExtremeCap UVC, open a streaming app that supports USB camera and you are ready to stream high-quality videos up to 1080p60. Additionally, it supports third-party streaming software like OBS, Wirecast, XSplit, Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder, and many more.

We all know how important the audio quality of a video or a podcast matters and it is crucially important is it to send a message or idea to the audience in an immaculate way. AM310 is designed to favour the music performers, live streamers who crave for studio quality sounds. It delivers clearer, richer and warmer sound which is ideal for remote working, teaching, podcasting, streaming, gaming and more. AM310 is incorporated with built-in cardioid condenser, enabling the end-users to record sound sources that are directly in front of the microphone delivering detail, accurate and full body sounds. AM310 is a perfect-fit solution/device to immerse your audience and add glamour to your voice.