AVerMedia Introduces ‘Find Your Capture Card’ and ‘Compatibility Testing Tool’ Features for Capture Cards

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. introduced two new web-based features ‘Find Your Capture Card’ and ‘Compatibility Test Tool’ for their customers. Compatible with popular browsers like Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer 8 and Google Chrome, this new interface lets the consumers to easily choose different scenarios, criteria and choose the capture cards according to their needs. The ‘Compatibility Test Tool’ on the other hand scans and checks if user’s PC hardware meets the products’ system requirements, thus reducing the pain of searching the right capture card.

