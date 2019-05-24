AVerMedia Appoints M D Computers as a Strategic Partner

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc recently ties up with M D Computers for distributing its entire range of products throughout India. This strategic partnership will enable AVerMedia to strengthen its position and cater to customers’ expectations effectively. With this partnership, M D Computers not only will be able to garner a larger pie of the market share but also be able to provide better quality products to its customers.

AVerMedia promises the latest in technology that is customized to suit the needs of the Indian customer. AVerMedia is best known amongst consumers for manufacturing premium & trusted audio and video peripherals such as capture cards, gaming mic, etc. at an affordable price range. AVerMedia has received good visibility in the Indian market due to the growing popularity of the gaming industry. The main objective behind this tie-up is to grow the business volume and to achieve objectives of deeper penetration in untapped cities.

The tie-up with M D Computers shall advance AVerMedia’s reach, enhance efficiency and improve service outcomes across India. Consequently, allowing both brands to meet the growing demands of the gaming community in India. M D Computers has a very good reputation and a strong presence in e-commerce. These strengths combined with a brand like AVerMedia which is well known for trust, quality and after-sales service will create a great value for the end customers.