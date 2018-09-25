AVerMedia Announces USB Microphone AM310 & Capture Card LGP LITE GL310

AVerMedia Technologies announced the availability of USB Microphone AM310 and a capture card LGP Lite GL310 to effectively record the voice as well as capture the gameplay respectively. Crafted specially to cater home gamers demand for whom game capturing is mostly done on PCs, LGP lite & AM310 are ideal option for quality streaming at more affordable price.

AM310 is designed to favour the music performers and live streamers who crave for studio quality sounds. This model enables to record clearer, richer and warmer sound which is ideal for podcasting, streaming, gaming and more. AM310 is a perfect-fit solution/device to immerse your audience and enrich your YouTube & Twitch channels, by adding glamour to your voice.

AM310 is incorporated with built-in cardioid condenser, enabling the end-users to record sound sources that are directly in front of the microphone delivering detail, accurate and full body sounds. One-step plug-and-play feature permits ever-ready recording ability. Equipped with 3.5mm headphone jack and toggle switch upraises/uplifts the ease of control of either listening to what is being recorded or what’s playing on your computer/device. With driver-free design suitable for PCs and MACs, setting-up/installing AM310 is hassle-free. For more information, click on USB Microphone AM310

LGP Lite, an ultimate capture card, crafted for at-home gamers to record their game play as well as stream it at full HD quality. Model GL310 enables to broadcast high-quality live streams to popular platforms like YouTube, Twitch and Ustream in turn gathering millions of followers in a short period of time.

LGP Lite is stocked with an on-board H.264 encoder that reduces load on the PC, thus benefitting to record the gameplay from all the mainstream consoles effortlessly. One click activation of 1080p recording and streaming. Powerful streaming of gameplay with voice commentary and recording a copy while streaming is one of the salient features of GL310.