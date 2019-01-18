AVerMedia Announces the Availability of C285

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., the preeminent name in digital multimedia technology, announced the availability of C285.The all in one C285 capture card provides a solution for the streamers, to start the YouTube channel which records 1080p video to its internal storage, without a need of PC.

The C285 capture card links directly to the YouTube channel, so that users can share gameplay straight away effortlessly. The device also comes with its built-in editor for direct footage clipping right on your TV to make much more impressive video streams and recording.

Fast motion recording feature helps to records the dull parts by capturing at a lower frame rate. It allows selecting specific points in time to adjust recording frame rate. With your set-top box ready to go, simple plugging of C285 lets users enjoy as the scheduled features record for you.

AVerMedia with its deep experience in video processing, hardware software integration, and product customization has come up with this capture card. C285 records content at 1080 pixels directly from the output display devices and have multiple applications such as live surgical conference, educational videos, enterprise training and live conferences.