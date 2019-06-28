Average DNS Attack Cost Rises by 19% to $814,150 in APAC: EfficientIP

EfficientIP announced the results of its 2019 Global DNS Threat Report, sponsored research conducted by market intelligence firm IDC. Over the past year globally, organizations faced an average 34% increase to 9.45 DNS attacks, costing one in five businesses more than $1 million per attack, and alarmingly causing app downtime for 63% of those attacked. In Asia Pacific, the cost per DNS attack was the highest in Singapore amounting close to $924,750 and increasing by 30% and 62% of APAC organizations suffered application downtime

Some of the other eminent regional findings reveal that DNS attack related business losses within APAC were highest in Malaysia leading with 35% followed by Singapore with 32% and India suffering the least at 20%. With average cost of DNS attack significantly rising in Asia by 19% as compared to last year, on an average, companies in Asia have losses to the tune of $814,150 dollars with 45% companies suffering brand damage.

Issues highlighted by the study, now in its fifth year, include the cost of DNS attacks increasing by 49% globally to reach $1,070,000, and the evolving popularity and broad range of attack types, from volumetric to low signal. Methods of attack include phishing, 47%, malware-based attacks, 39%, and old-school DDoS, 30%.

Also highlighted were the greater consequences of not securing the DNS against all possible attacks. No sector was spared, leaving organizations open to a range of advanced effects from compromised brand reputation to losing business.

Romain Fouchereau, Research Manager European Security at IDC,, says “With an average cost of $1m per attack, and a constant rise in frequency, organisations just cannot afford to ignore DNS security and need to implement it as an integral part of the strategic functional area of their security posture to protect their data and services.”

DNS is a central network foundation which enables users to reach all the apps they use for their daily work. Most network traffic first goes through a DNS resolution process, whether this is legitimate or malicious network activity. Any impact to DNS performance has major business implications. Well-publicized cyber-attacks such as WannaCry and NotPetya caused financial and reputational damage to organizations across the world. The impact caused by DNS-based attacks is as important due to its mission-critical role.