Avaya ushers in next phase of powerful video collaboration

Avaya unveiled the Avaya IX Collaboration Unit CU360 in India and Avaya Equinox Meetings Online (AEMO), cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration service. The CU360 is a compact all-in-one video collaboration unit with full HD 1080p performance that promises to transform workplace experiences by turning any space into a video collaboration room.

A subscription based service, AEMO will provide customers with unlimited use of virtual meeting rooms and give users a smooth, personal user interface for one-stop access to voice, video, chat communications channels, calendar, meetings and more. Offered as a bundled service, users can access Avaya Equinox Meetings Online for free for the first three months, after which the video conferencing platform comes at an affordable charge of 10 paise per minute.

There has been a significant evolution in huddle room collaboration and meeting spaces over the last few years. Today, companies are striving to create a productive environment for employees to come together for interactive conferences and discussions. Additionally, organizations are witnessing a rise in remote workers and, as such, collaborating with remote participants across the globe with innovative technological equipment has become a necessity.

The Avaya IX CU360 revolutionizes traditional huddle room set-ups by delivering smart collaboration for teams with simultaneous support for popular workplace productivity applications. Advanced features such as full HD 1080p video, a 4K camera sensor, 4K display and Android OS offer a rich user experience. With dual HD live and video content, connectivity to any standards-based video system and integration with Avaya’s UC solutions, the CU360 delivers enterprise-class features for businesses of any size. Creating a new benchmark of intelligent communication experiences for customers and employees, the CU360 is an ideal solution to turn any meeting room or huddle space into a cloud-enabled collaboration room.

Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director – India and SAARC, said at the device’s launch, “Avaya has always strived to transform experiences and set new benchmarks for efficiency and competency. The Avaya IX Collaboration Unit CU360, a powerful video collaboration offering, further strengthens Avaya’s solutions suite to deliver intelligent huddle room set-ups and cloud-based workspace experiences. As meeting spaces become highly agile and flexible, they necessitate immersive and engaging audio, video and display system technology. With innovative features and seamless plug-and-play functionality, the CU360 is ideal for use by individual workgroups, small to midsize businesses and large enterprises for collaboration. The integration of Avaya Equinox Meetings Online in the unit makes it an even more attractive proposition by providing teams with user-friendly and productive collaboration capabilities.”