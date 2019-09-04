Avaya to Showcase the Route to Delivering Experiences That Matter at GITEX 2019

This October, Avaya will return to the 39th GITEX Technology Week with a line-up of game-changing solutions that encapsulate ‘The Art of Experience’ ─ which explains the way in which its technologies are conceived and delivered. The company will present several industry-first features that are now available as part of its open and converged UC and CC platforms; proven communications and collaboration use-cases developed in conjunction with customers and partners from across the globe; and innovative technology showcases that will provide a glimpse into the future of employee and customer experiences.

Ninety-three percent of global organizations identify Artificial Intelligence (AI) as one of the most important technologies in 2019, while software-as-a-service spending in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is set to grow by over 25 percent. Having recognized these trends, at GITEX 2018, Avaya showcased its vision for bringing customer-centric innovation, in these technology areas, to market. The company is now set to continue helping enable businesses to realize the full potential of this vision at the 2019 edition of the MENA region’s largest technology trade show.

“Successfully delivering incredible customer experiences, requires a discipline, openness and sense of collaboration usually reserved for the highest forms of art,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya international. “The creation of art requires nurturing a basic concept into a fully formed masterpiece, through the integration and interplay of multiple elements. Avaya’s approach to innovation closely mirrors this. The path-breaking solutions and use-cases we are bringing to GITEX are the realization of ideas that have stemmed from the synergy, and deep co-creation process with our customers and technology partners. These therefore have the ability to help drive incredible benefits–whether it is in delivering exceptional enterprise experiences, dramatically enhancing workforce productivity, empowering people of determination or much more.”