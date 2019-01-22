Avaya Opens ENGAGE 2019 User Conference Unveiling Intelligent Cloud Solutions

Avaya Holdings opened its annual Avaya ENGAGE conference, Jan. 20-23, for the world’s largest community of contact center and unified communications users, and introduced new innovations to simplify and enhance converged business communications. Among the announcements, the company is unveiling a simplified branding architecture for its solutions portfolio, based on input from customers and partners, that reflects the wealth of experience Avaya brings to bear for customers as they transform digitally and move their communications to the cloud.

Avaya Intelligent Xperiences – or Avaya IX – encompasses the entire portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Collaboration, and conveys the convergence of business communications to an intelligent platform underpinned by customer-led innovation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) innovation spans the Avaya IX portfolio, including bots for virtual assistance, conversational intelligence enabling real-time transcription and intent detection, and intelligent pairing for greater customer and agent optimization.

Additionally, the Avaya IX portfolio of communications solutions is available across multiple UCaaS and CCaaS cloud deployment options, including public, private and hybrid as part of the Avaya OneCloud platform. Avaya OneCloud provides organizations of all sizes the full elasticity, security and reliability they need for an easy migration to cloud communications that meets their specific requirements at their own pace.

The company is also introducing a new private cloud delivery model of its Avaya OneCloud solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), providing enterprise organizations with a convenient, seamless path to the benefits of cloud communication; plus a cloud offering for workforce engagement enabling employees to drive extraordinary customer and business outcomes.

“We are committed to a customer-led approach to innovation that enables Avaya users to provide experiences that matter for customer and workforce engagement, and this includes our comprehensive cloud communications portfolio across all business segments,” CEO Jim Chirico told the 2,500 customers, partners and industry influencers in attendance at the conference.

As a leader in the convergence of business communications, the company is also addressing one of the biggest opportunities for improved collaboration by expanding its cloud-native application ecosystem with the availability of an integrated Slack app for Avaya communication platforms. Avaya’s open and agile ecosystem continues to extend the innovation and application integration available to its customers from a wide range of technology leaders sharing Avaya’s vision.