Avaya Named a Leader by Gartner in 2018 Magic Quadrant

Avaya Holdings Corp announced that Avaya is again positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, the ninth time that the company has been in a Leader position. Companies in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant are defined as companies that “execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

“We are proud to have been named as a Leader by Gartner in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, included for the ninth time,” said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “Earning this distinction, we believe, reflects our continued innovation and differentiated and valued solutions in UC. More importantly, we feel it also reflects on the deep relationships we have with our clients, providing them with communication solutions that help enable their organizations to operate in a highly mobile, competitive and fast-paced environment. Combined with our recognition earlier this year as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, it’s our view that Avaya is clearly reinforcing our status as a trusted solution provider for companies of all sizes on their digital transformation journeys.”

Avaya improved its position on both ability to execute and completeness of vision compared to the previous year’s results.

Avaya is investing significantly in its Unified Communications portfolio to provide customers the solutions they want and need to fully leverage UC, including telephony, video, mobility, messaging, meetings and team collaboration. For example, the Avaya Equinox application now streamlines collaboration across all communications channels for small businesses to large enterprise, and a new suite of handsets further integrates applications to help drive new levels of efficiencies. Customers can also deploy in leading cloud environments in addition to other Infrastructure as a Service options, with further Avaya Cloud options planned. And over the course of the next year, the company will introduce additional innovative capabilities with AI and blockchain integrations.

The 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications report evaluated eight UC vendors on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner then positions companies within one of four quadrants: Visionaries, Niche Players, Challengers, and Leaders. Gartner defines “Unified Communications Solutions — equipment, software and services — as offerings that facilitate the use of multiple enterprise communications methods to achieve those aims. UC solutions integrate communications channels (media), networks and systems, as well as IT business applications, and, in some cases, consumer applications and devices.” Gartner divides UC into six broad communication product areas: Telephony, Meeting Solutions, Messaging, Presence and Instance Messaging (IM), Clients, and Communications-Enabled Business Processes.