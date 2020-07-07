Avaya Enables Businesses Globally To Empower Their Workforce With Innovative Communication Devices Available via Subscription

Avaya announced the expansion of its Device as a Service offering into nine new markets. This offering enables businesses to acquire Avaya’s latest award-winning business communication devices with the flexibility of a monthly subscription rather than an upfront purchase.

The expansion of this offering comes during a time of increased demand for flexible payment programs to help customers manage costs and future-proof their investments. Avaya reported 200 percent quarter-over-quarter growth in subscription-based services in its latest earnings report.

“The success of the Avaya Subscription program is the result of customers accelerating their digital transformation activities – including establishing a new ‘all-weather workforce’ that can work securely from anywhere and adding technologies that enable them to better serve customers,” said Steve Brock, Director, Avaya Subscription Marketing, Avaya. “They want the latest software and support at a price point that lets them more forward immediately, so that they can innovate when they have needs, with additional financing options.”

Avaya’s Device as a Service offering complements the Avaya Subscription program – equipping customers with the devices required to maximize the potential of this software, and enabling customers to purchase them in the same flexible, predictable manner.

Businesses in Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, Argentina, Japan, Hong Kong, Colombia, and Singapore can now join the growing list of customers around the world that subscribe to Avaya Devices for the workplace and home offices to increase digital worker productivity and enable better customer service. With the platform-agnostic capabilities of the Avaya Device portfolio, these devices can be deployed on both Avaya and non-Avaya platforms.

The Avaya Device as a Service website provides a drop-down listing of the markets, including new geographies, in which Device as a Service is now available. For more information:

For its user-focused design, innovative capabilities, and unique desktop experience, Avaya also announced that its devices portfolio has been recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. This award showcases Avaya’s continued investment in research and development paired with the company’s innovation in a robust, differentiated portfolio of IP desktop phones and multimedia phones with advanced capabilities and features that deliver a smartphone experience.