Avaya and Sestek to bring voice-enabled smart technologies to Avaya platforms

Sestek announced that it has become an Avaya DevConnect Technology Partner. Through direct R&D engagement, deep product integration, and strong support relationships, the Avaya DevConnect ecosystem delivers a wider range of technology options for Avaya users to drive their business forward and provide value to their customers, from ready-made solutions validated for interoperability to custom-tailored applications.

By joining the Avaya DevConnect Program, the two companies will explore uses of Sestek’s advanced technologies with Avaya’s leading communications platforms. Sestek will develop enhanced applications for Avaya platforms to provide customers with end-to-end solutions that address the evolving business challenges posed by digital transformation.

Avaya’s DevConnect Program is intended to drive expansion of the open and agile Avaya application ecosystem so that more fully formed solutions can be delivered through its platforms. The program is designed to deliver more customer-centric outcomes for technology buyers, who can be confident that they are gaining access to the most advanced and innovative technologies they need to deliver solutions across the business.

“Our capabilities in voice biometrics, speech recognition, text-to-speech, and conversational AI makes us an ideal DevConnect Technology Partner for Avaya. Not only does Avaya recognize the importance of voice in the modern communications industry, but the company has made its platforms incredibly friendly to innovative, third-party technology companies. We are eager to deliver solutions that solve our joint customers’ business challenges,” said Prof. Levent Arslan, CEO of Sestek.

“As voice continues to reassert itself as a key customer service channel, we’re excited to see the value that Sestek’s speech-enabled innovations can bring to our communications platforms. As we continue to expand our ecosystem, we’re enabling a simpler delivery mechanism for these disruptive technologies, driving new applications for voice across the customer and employee experiences and greater growth opportunities for our channel partners,” said Fadi Moubarak, Vice President – Channels, Avaya International.