Avaya and Sestek Sign MoU to Bring Voice-Enabled Smart Technologies to Avaya’s Platforms

Sestek Avaya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sestek, that will see Sestek becomes a Technology Partner of Avaya’s. Signed at the Avaya Partner Summit in Dubai, the MoU commits the two companies to exploring the uses of Sestek’s advanced technologies on Avaya’s leading communications platforms. As part of the MoU, Sestek will develop an enhanced application for at least one Avaya platform, to provide customers with an end-to-end solution that addresses a genuine business challenge.

Avaya’s Technology Partner program was launched in 2018, and is intended to drive an expansion of the Avaya ecosystem so that more fully formed solutions can be delivered through its platforms. The program encourages solutions-based selling, delivering more customer-centric outcomes for technology buyers.

“Our leadership in spaces Voice Biometrics, Speech Recognition, Text-to-Speech, and Conversational AI makes us an ideal Technology Partner for Avaya. Not only does Avaya recognize the importance of voice in the modern communications industry, but the company has made its platforms incredibly friendly to innovative, third-party technology companies. We can’t wait to start building solutions that solve our joint customers’ business challenges,” said Prof. Levent Arslan, CEO at Sestek.

“As voice continues to reassert itself as a key customer service channel, we’re excited to see the value that Sestek’s speech-enabled innovations can bring to our communications platforms. As we continue to expand our ecosystem, we’re enabling a simpler delivery mechanism for these disruptive technologies, driving new applications for voice across the customer and employees’ experiences and greater growth opportunities to our channel partners,” said Fadi Moubarak, Vice President – Channels, Avaya International.