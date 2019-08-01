Avast Secure Browser boosts PC performance by using less memory

Avast has introduced built-in performance and battery-saving enhancements in the latest release of Avast Secure Browser, code-named ‘Zermatt’. Memory benchmarking tests* show the new browser controls reduce CPU and RAM demand by up to 50%, and also prolong battery life by up to 20%, the equivalent of 30 additional minutes.

The controls in the new Performance Manager feature of Avast Secure Browser have been introduced in response to the growing trend among consumers to use the browser as the primary channel to online content, opening multiple tabs and keeping them active simultaneously which contributes heavily to system degradation. The new controls allow people to automatically suspend active tabs and manage the amount of time these tabs remain active. For multi-taskers, this means more tabs can be opened without affecting system performance. The extended battery life feature also acts as a tab suspension mechanism and operates when laptops use battery power.

“The browser is the most used computer application today and it needs to be secure without slowing you down. You bank through it, shop through it, read news through it, subscribe to services through it and work through it. Until now, options to help people control the impact of heavy browser-based multi-tasking on PC performance have been limited,” said Will Drewett, Senior Product Manager at Avast. “In our latest ‘Zermatt’ release of Avast Secure Browser, we’ve added customizable performance controls and tab suspension insights to reduce memory consumption and improve battery life, improving the user experience. We recognize that the browser, once a tool for web queries or email, now functions more like an operating system and serves as the main gateway to the internet. This new release is part of our broader initiative to help people manage their security, privacy and performance services centrally through the browser.”