AutoBCM exemplifies Business Continuity and Crisis Management amidst the pandemic

As businesses worldwide grapple through dwindling revenues and uncertainties, Ascent Technology Consulting, a global leader in enterprise business continuity management has registered a rise in enterprises exploring for the right BCM and crisis management measures.

Business continuity is a proactive plan to avoid and mitigate risks associated with disruption of operations. It details steps to be taken before, during and after an event to maintain the financial viability of an organization.

While Business Continuity Management(BCM) is the need of the hour for organisations, a sizable section of them still lurk in confusion regarding the right investment decisions. AutoBCM(Business Resiliency Software) enterprise wide full-scale BCM automation solution has accelerated its efforts to meet with the growing demand of the large enterprises, mid-sizedfirms and SME businesses across industries.

Ascent BCM allows companies to take a holistic approach to identifying potential threats and their impact on its business and put preventative measures in place. Ascent’s BCM software allows instant access to quickly identify the process for dealing with any given situation. The platform which is available in two versionson premise and over the cloudallows instant access to quickly identify the process for dealing with any given situation. The solution cuts across the key BCM parameters including end to end regulatory compliance, uninterrupted customer service and unparalleled business agility to ensure business survival in a crisis scenario.

Furthermore, the proprietary offering AutoBCM meets ISO 22301 & respective industry regulations. With multi sector and multi industry domain exposure, Ascent is experienced in many sectors in assisting companies to implement stringent BCM solutions.

The surging outbreak of the Coronavirus and its impact on enterprises calls for a cutting-edge, easy to deploy business continuity platform. AutoBCM by Ascent comes as a scalable, robust and highly integrated platform catering to multiple BCM requirements. The solution has been specifically tailored to offer comprehensive business continuity planning, initiation of recovery action, risk assessment and disaster tracking,” said Kundan S Shekhawat, Founder and CEO, Ascent Technology Consulting.

Ascent Technology Consulting has worked with some of the biggest names across global industries with more than half of its clientele comprising Fortune 500 firms.

”In the prevailing scenario of rapidly spreading Coronavirus and lockdown extensions, it is imperative for businesses to focus on recovery objectives and chalk-out backup plans in case the situation worsens to minimize the impact,” added Shekhawat.